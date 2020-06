Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT FULLY FURNISHED 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Tempe (one bedroom/bath down). Complete and move in ready with linen and dish ware! Neutral tile in high traffic areas. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and large dining area. Huge, low maintenance backyard with lush landscaping, fruit trees and covered patio. 2 car garage with a side entry * ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY Tenant to verify all information.