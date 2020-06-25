All apartments in Tempe
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

3941 S Beck Ave

3941 South Beck Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3941 South Beck Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282
Southern Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
4BR/2BA house in Tempe - Property Id: 48945

Cozy 4BR house for rent, available 2/1! Clean & well maintained house with open floor plan, tile floor in common areas, carpet in bedrooms, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, in house laundry, remodeled bathrooms, lots of closet space, A/C, ceiling fans in every room, fenced yard, carport, extra storage room and attic storage. There is also an RV Gate for large vehicle storage. The back yard is sunny and has a lovely orange tree and a covered patio. Landscape maintenance is bi-weekly and paid by landlord. Pest management is also maintained and provided by landlord.
This house is a ten minute drive from ASU in a quiet neighborhood near Hardy & Southern.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/48945
Property Id 48945

(RLNE5501882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3941 S Beck Ave have any available units?
3941 S Beck Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3941 S Beck Ave have?
Some of 3941 S Beck Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3941 S Beck Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3941 S Beck Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3941 S Beck Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3941 S Beck Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3941 S Beck Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3941 S Beck Ave offers parking.
Does 3941 S Beck Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3941 S Beck Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3941 S Beck Ave have a pool?
No, 3941 S Beck Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3941 S Beck Ave have accessible units?
No, 3941 S Beck Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3941 S Beck Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3941 S Beck Ave has units with dishwashers.

