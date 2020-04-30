3918 S WILLOW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

AVAILABLE 6/15/19! This remodeled home sits on a cul-de-sac lot in the popular community of Tempe Gardens. This thoughtfully designed floorplan features 3 beds, 2 baths, split plan which adds nice privacy. Home is perfect for everyday living & entertaining. Kitchen boasts new white cabinets, quartz counters, SS appliances & a tastefully done backsplash. Exterior offers a low maintenance landscape design. Backyard is truly an oasis w' extended patio and large pool. Additional upgrades: Dual Pane windows, Custom paint, Wood flooring, New carpet, Exterior paint, French doors, Pendant/Recessed lighting, Built-in shelving, New interior doors, Hardware & Baseboards...so much more! Great location! Close to freeway, shopping & restaurants.