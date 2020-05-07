3418 S OAK Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

AVAILABLE - 8/01/2019 - This 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom tri-level home is in an unbeatable location near ASU, all major freeways and the airport with several great restaurants within walking distance! Excellent split floor plan is perfect for roommates with 1 spacious bedroom on the 1st floor that would make an excellent guest bedroom for parents or out of town visitors. Neutral tile flooring throughout major living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Spacious kitchen has been nicely remodeled with upgraded cabinets, granite counters and all black appliances. Huge living room on the main floor, an enormous basement and tons of storage throughout! Sprawling backyard with a covered patio, sparkling pool and low maintenance landscaping.