Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:25 AM

3418 S OAK Street

3418 South Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

3418 South Oak Street, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hollis Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE - 8/01/2019 - This 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom tri-level home is in an unbeatable location near ASU, all major freeways and the airport with several great restaurants within walking distance! Excellent split floor plan is perfect for roommates with 1 spacious bedroom on the 1st floor that would make an excellent guest bedroom for parents or out of town visitors. Neutral tile flooring throughout major living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Spacious kitchen has been nicely remodeled with upgraded cabinets, granite counters and all black appliances. Huge living room on the main floor, an enormous basement and tons of storage throughout! Sprawling backyard with a covered patio, sparkling pool and low maintenance landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 S OAK Street have any available units?
3418 S OAK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3418 S OAK Street have?
Some of 3418 S OAK Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 S OAK Street currently offering any rent specials?
3418 S OAK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 S OAK Street pet-friendly?
No, 3418 S OAK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 3418 S OAK Street offer parking?
Yes, 3418 S OAK Street offers parking.
Does 3418 S OAK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3418 S OAK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 S OAK Street have a pool?
Yes, 3418 S OAK Street has a pool.
Does 3418 S OAK Street have accessible units?
No, 3418 S OAK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 S OAK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3418 S OAK Street has units with dishwashers.
