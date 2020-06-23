3417 South Judd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

wow! gorgeous tempe 2/2 townhouse with all tile floors, fresh custom paint, vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen and bathrooms, tranquil private patio, carport parking, community pool, storage, water/sewer/trash included, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.