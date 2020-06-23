All apartments in Tempe
3417 South Judd Street

Location

3417 South Judd Street, Tempe, AZ 85282
Southern Village Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
wow! gorgeous tempe 2/2 townhouse with all tile floors, fresh custom paint, vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen and bathrooms, tranquil private patio, carport parking, community pool, storage, water/sewer/trash included, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information

contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 South Judd Street have any available units?
3417 South Judd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3417 South Judd Street have?
Some of 3417 South Judd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3417 South Judd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3417 South Judd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 South Judd Street pet-friendly?
No, 3417 South Judd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 3417 South Judd Street offer parking?
Yes, 3417 South Judd Street does offer parking.
Does 3417 South Judd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3417 South Judd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 South Judd Street have a pool?
Yes, 3417 South Judd Street has a pool.
Does 3417 South Judd Street have accessible units?
No, 3417 South Judd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 South Judd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3417 South Judd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

