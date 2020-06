Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Completely updated home in Tempe with easy access to the US60 and I-10 freeways. This home has tons features like: beautiful tile floors, neutral paint throughout, kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile back splash and a ton of cabinet space! There are two living areas, one with a wood burning fireplace. The Master is large with a sliding barn door. AZ room which leads to your large backyard with RV gate, plenty of room for your toys, and PRIVATE pool.