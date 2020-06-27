3322 South Hardy Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282 Southern Village Estates
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3322 S Hardy Dr have any available units?
3322 S Hardy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3322 S Hardy Dr have?
Some of 3322 S Hardy Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3322 S Hardy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3322 S Hardy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 S Hardy Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3322 S Hardy Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3322 S Hardy Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3322 S Hardy Dr offers parking.
Does 3322 S Hardy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3322 S Hardy Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 S Hardy Dr have a pool?
No, 3322 S Hardy Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3322 S Hardy Dr have accessible units?
No, 3322 S Hardy Dr does not have accessible units.