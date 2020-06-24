All apartments in Tempe
3301 South Terrace Road

3301 South Terrace Road · No Longer Available
Location

3301 South Terrace Road, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hollis Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Tastefully remodeled including a new HVAC! Located within minutes of ASU, I-60, Sky Harbor airport and an endless variety of shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues, this home is sure to please. Throughout the home, in all of the high traffic areas you will find wood plank tile for ease of maintenance. The kitchen is adorned with quartz countertops, new oven, lots of cabinets and a kitchen island for the chef of the house. Ceiling fans have been installed to assist with maintaining the lowest power bill that this well insulated block home can deliver. The split, double master suite allows for a roommate situation while maintaining the privacy of the occupants. Hurry in and see this Tempe Gem!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 South Terrace Road have any available units?
3301 South Terrace Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 South Terrace Road have?
Some of 3301 South Terrace Road's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 South Terrace Road currently offering any rent specials?
3301 South Terrace Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 South Terrace Road pet-friendly?
No, 3301 South Terrace Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 3301 South Terrace Road offer parking?
No, 3301 South Terrace Road does not offer parking.
Does 3301 South Terrace Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 South Terrace Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 South Terrace Road have a pool?
No, 3301 South Terrace Road does not have a pool.
Does 3301 South Terrace Road have accessible units?
No, 3301 South Terrace Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 South Terrace Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 South Terrace Road does not have units with dishwashers.
