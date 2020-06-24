3301 South Terrace Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Tastefully remodeled including a new HVAC! Located within minutes of ASU, I-60, Sky Harbor airport and an endless variety of shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues, this home is sure to please. Throughout the home, in all of the high traffic areas you will find wood plank tile for ease of maintenance. The kitchen is adorned with quartz countertops, new oven, lots of cabinets and a kitchen island for the chef of the house. Ceiling fans have been installed to assist with maintaining the lowest power bill that this well insulated block home can deliver. The split, double master suite allows for a roommate situation while maintaining the privacy of the occupants. Hurry in and see this Tempe Gem!

