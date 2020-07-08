All apartments in Tempe
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:14 AM

3245 S FAIRFIELD Drive

3245 South Fairfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3245 South Fairfield Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
If you are looking for an intimate community with resort style living - this is it! Mid-Century Architectural Details: Vaulted Ceilings with Wood Beams, Dramatic Staircase, Big Windows for Light! Updated Kitchen with White Cabinets, Black Appliances, and plenty of Counter Space! Open Dining to Great Room! Downstairs features a bedroom + Half Bath. Upstairs boasts 2 large bedrooms with spacious closets and Full Bath with Double Sinks and Linen Closet! Private Covered Patio leads to lush courtyard and Community Pool! All this and a detached 2-car garage! Owner has taken great care of this property! Close to everything! MCC, ASU, 101/202 Freeways, Tempe Marketplace, Light Rail, & Banner Desert Hospital! No Pets Please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 S FAIRFIELD Drive have any available units?
3245 S FAIRFIELD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3245 S FAIRFIELD Drive have?
Some of 3245 S FAIRFIELD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3245 S FAIRFIELD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3245 S FAIRFIELD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 S FAIRFIELD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3245 S FAIRFIELD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 3245 S FAIRFIELD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3245 S FAIRFIELD Drive offers parking.
Does 3245 S FAIRFIELD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3245 S FAIRFIELD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 S FAIRFIELD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3245 S FAIRFIELD Drive has a pool.
Does 3245 S FAIRFIELD Drive have accessible units?
No, 3245 S FAIRFIELD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 S FAIRFIELD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3245 S FAIRFIELD Drive has units with dishwashers.

