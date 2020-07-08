3245 S FAIRFIELD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

If you are looking for an intimate community with resort style living - this is it! Mid-Century Architectural Details: Vaulted Ceilings with Wood Beams, Dramatic Staircase, Big Windows for Light! Updated Kitchen with White Cabinets, Black Appliances, and plenty of Counter Space! Open Dining to Great Room! Downstairs features a bedroom + Half Bath. Upstairs boasts 2 large bedrooms with spacious closets and Full Bath with Double Sinks and Linen Closet! Private Covered Patio leads to lush courtyard and Community Pool! All this and a detached 2-car garage! Owner has taken great care of this property! Close to everything! MCC, ASU, 101/202 Freeways, Tempe Marketplace, Light Rail, & Banner Desert Hospital! No Pets Please.