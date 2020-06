Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

SPACIOUS TOWNHOME W/3 MASTERS IN TEMPE AVAILABLE NOW! - SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF TEMPE! WALK/BIKE RIDE TO DOWNTOWN TEMPE, ASU CAMPUS AND LIGHT RAIL. THREE LEVELS OF COMFORT, ALL BEDROOMS ON 3RD FLOOR EACH W/WALK IN CLOSETS AND BATHROOMS, 2 HAVE PRIVATE BALCONIES! OPEN 2 LEVEL W/FAMILY ROOM, KITCHEN AND 1/2 BATH, ALL TILE EXCEPT FOR STAIRS, COMING SOON!



FEES:

Lease Preparation - $195

Monthly Administration - 1%

Monthly Sales Tax - 1.8%



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4891128)