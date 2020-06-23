All apartments in Tempe
315 E FAIRMONT Drive

315 East Fairmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

315 East Fairmont Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Brentwood Cavalier

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous four bedroom Tempe home in one of the finest neighborhoods - Hard to find nearly 3000 square feet on an oversize lot - Newly remodeled - Updated baths - Wood like tile in all the right places - Fresh paint - Large living room and huge family room with loft area that could be office or den - One bedroom is split with it's own bath - 2 car garage - Built in bookshelves - Desert front and rear - Storage shed - Great location near ASU, shopping, freeways, etc. *NO UNDERGRADS OR PETS, PLEASE*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 E FAIRMONT Drive have any available units?
315 E FAIRMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 E FAIRMONT Drive have?
Some of 315 E FAIRMONT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 E FAIRMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
315 E FAIRMONT Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 E FAIRMONT Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 E FAIRMONT Drive is pet friendly.
Does 315 E FAIRMONT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 315 E FAIRMONT Drive does offer parking.
Does 315 E FAIRMONT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 E FAIRMONT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 E FAIRMONT Drive have a pool?
No, 315 E FAIRMONT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 315 E FAIRMONT Drive have accessible units?
No, 315 E FAIRMONT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 315 E FAIRMONT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 E FAIRMONT Drive has units with dishwashers.
