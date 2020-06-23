315 E FAIRMONT Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous four bedroom Tempe home in one of the finest neighborhoods - Hard to find nearly 3000 square feet on an oversize lot - Newly remodeled - Updated baths - Wood like tile in all the right places - Fresh paint - Large living room and huge family room with loft area that could be office or den - One bedroom is split with it's own bath - 2 car garage - Built in bookshelves - Desert front and rear - Storage shed - Great location near ASU, shopping, freeways, etc. *NO UNDERGRADS OR PETS, PLEASE*