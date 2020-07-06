All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

312 E HERMOSA DR

312 East Hermosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

312 East Hermosa Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
312 E HERMOSA DR Available 08/01/20 REMODELED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TEMPE HOME WITH PEBBLE-TECH POOL! - AVAILABLE STARTING 8/1/20

REMODELED 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a gorgeous pebble-tech pool and garage in the heart of Tempe! Huge back yard with extended covered patio and clean, easily maintained desert landscaping. Open floor plan with spacious dining area looking out into back yard. New kitchen cabinets, new granite counter tops, new range/oven and floating vent hood! Modern wood tile in main living areas with newer plush carpet in the bedrooms. Custom interior paint job with new fixtures throughout. Bedrooms are all generous in size and bathrooms have been updated with new vanities and a newly finished walk-in shower in the master bath. Extended 1 car garage with washer/dryer hookup.

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $1,995 + 2.8% tax and admin fee
Security Deposit - $1,995
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Lease Prep Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Call listing agent for a video tour today!

Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE2464891)

