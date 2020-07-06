Amenities

312 E HERMOSA DR Available 08/01/20 REMODELED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TEMPE HOME WITH PEBBLE-TECH POOL! - AVAILABLE STARTING 8/1/20



REMODELED 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a gorgeous pebble-tech pool and garage in the heart of Tempe! Huge back yard with extended covered patio and clean, easily maintained desert landscaping. Open floor plan with spacious dining area looking out into back yard. New kitchen cabinets, new granite counter tops, new range/oven and floating vent hood! Modern wood tile in main living areas with newer plush carpet in the bedrooms. Custom interior paint job with new fixtures throughout. Bedrooms are all generous in size and bathrooms have been updated with new vanities and a newly finished walk-in shower in the master bath. Extended 1 car garage with washer/dryer hookup.



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $1,995 + 2.8% tax and admin fee

Security Deposit - $1,995

Application Fee - $45/Adult

Lease Prep Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)



Call listing agent for a video tour today!



Michael Brooks

602-751-1721

E & G Real Estate Services

michael@eandgrealestate.com



