Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

MUST SEE! Perfect 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in an amazing location!! Close to Arizona State University, Sky Harbor, Old Town Scottsdale and plenty of restaurant/shopping! This townhome features 2 bedrooms upstairs, a bedroom downstairs and a MASSIVE garage! Artificial grass in backyard = no/low maintenance. One block from Papago bike/walking paths and panoramic views of Papago Park! Check out this beautiful townhome before it is gone!