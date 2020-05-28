2709 S ALDER Drive

Amenities

*** 6-9 month lease only and 2 weeks free in December with immediate move-in!!** Come take a look at this great patio home in the heart of Tempe! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, separate living and family room areas & a galley kitchen. The master has a spacious walk-in closet, large shower & sliding door leading to the private backyard. The 2-car carport has an extra storage/utility room and a direct entry to the kitchen - just steps to put away groceries! Sparkling community pool is also available for your enjoyment. This home is within blocks of shopping, dining & entertainment & is minutes from ASU. Close to the 101, 202 & 60 Freeways & the Light Rail Station for easy commuting. Don't let this one pass you by! City Tax: 1.8%, Monthly Admin: 2%