Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

2709 S ALDER Drive

2709 South Alder Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2709 South Alder Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
*** 6-9 month lease only and 2 weeks free in December with immediate move-in!!** Come take a look at this great patio home in the heart of Tempe! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, separate living and family room areas & a galley kitchen. The master has a spacious walk-in closet, large shower & sliding door leading to the private backyard. The 2-car carport has an extra storage/utility room and a direct entry to the kitchen - just steps to put away groceries! Sparkling community pool is also available for your enjoyment. This home is within blocks of shopping, dining & entertainment & is minutes from ASU. Close to the 101, 202 & 60 Freeways & the Light Rail Station for easy commuting. Don't let this one pass you by! City Tax: 1.8%, Monthly Admin: 2%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 S ALDER Drive have any available units?
2709 S ALDER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 S ALDER Drive have?
Some of 2709 S ALDER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 S ALDER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2709 S ALDER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 S ALDER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2709 S ALDER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2709 S ALDER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2709 S ALDER Drive offers parking.
Does 2709 S ALDER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 S ALDER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 S ALDER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2709 S ALDER Drive has a pool.
Does 2709 S ALDER Drive have accessible units?
No, 2709 S ALDER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 S ALDER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 S ALDER Drive has units with dishwashers.
