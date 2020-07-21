2425 E 7th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Tempe condo with community pool and tennis courts. Upgraded wood style tile flooring, neutral paint and spacious bedrooms. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, skylight for natural light, electric range, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master suite includes large closet, double sinks, skylight in bathroom and separate patio door entrance to patio. Full sized washing machine and dryer included. Outside storage room and private fenced patio. Great Tempe location close to schools, the 101, 202 and 60 freeways, Tempe Marketplace, Mesa Riverview and more.