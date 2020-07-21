All apartments in Tempe
Tempe, AZ
2425 E 7th Street
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:55 AM

2425 E 7th Street

2425 East 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2425 East 7th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Mesa Grande

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Tempe condo with community pool and tennis courts. Upgraded wood style tile flooring, neutral paint and spacious bedrooms. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, skylight for natural light, electric range, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master suite includes large closet, double sinks, skylight in bathroom and separate patio door entrance to patio. Full sized washing machine and dryer included. Outside storage room and private fenced patio. Great Tempe location close to schools, the 101, 202 and 60 freeways, Tempe Marketplace, Mesa Riverview and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 E 7th Street have any available units?
2425 E 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 E 7th Street have?
Some of 2425 E 7th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 E 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2425 E 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 E 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2425 E 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2425 E 7th Street offer parking?
No, 2425 E 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2425 E 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 E 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 E 7th Street have a pool?
Yes, 2425 E 7th Street has a pool.
Does 2425 E 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 2425 E 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 E 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2425 E 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
