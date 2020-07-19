All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2313 E Laird St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2313 E Laird St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2313 E Laird St

2313 East Laird Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2313 East Laird Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Victory Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/4d3583905c ----
Situated on a large lot this Tempe single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms is located close to the Chicago Cubs spring training facility Mesa. There is easy access to the loop 101 and AZ 60 freeways. Shopping, entertainment and quality dining is only a short distance away at the Tempe Market Place and River View shopping center. The home has a newer AC, intelligent efficient Hot water heater, and a new roof. Stainless steel refrigerator in the kitchen and the laundry is equipped with a washer and dryer. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. There is plush maroon carpet in all the bedrooms and hallway. Additional rooms include utility room and storage room.

Call 480.725.1225 to schedule your private viewing of this home or 480.838-9558 for any questions.

Move in costs include first month's rent $1395, Security deposit $1395, Administrative Fee $250 plus applicable taxes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 E Laird St have any available units?
2313 E Laird St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2313 E Laird St have?
Some of 2313 E Laird St's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 E Laird St currently offering any rent specials?
2313 E Laird St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 E Laird St pet-friendly?
No, 2313 E Laird St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2313 E Laird St offer parking?
No, 2313 E Laird St does not offer parking.
Does 2313 E Laird St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2313 E Laird St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 E Laird St have a pool?
No, 2313 E Laird St does not have a pool.
Does 2313 E Laird St have accessible units?
No, 2313 E Laird St does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 E Laird St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2313 E Laird St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Norte Town Lake
909 East Playa Del Norte Drive
Tempe, AZ 85281
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
Hayden Lane
1876 E Hayden Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Brix
1424 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College