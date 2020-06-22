2242 E GENEVA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony parking stainless steel pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

TENANTS ACCEPTED! This 4 bed/2 bath home had it all. This home is located close to MCC and just a few miles away from ASU. It also boasts a close proximity to the freeway making commuting easier too. Because this home is at the end of a cul-de-sac there is little to no traffic zooming by your house, which makes it nice if you want to play in the front yard. If that doesn't do it for you, there is also a large pool with a gazebo and ample room in the backyard to run around and have fun. You can even plant a garden. If you're inside, you'll notice the sky-lights in the kitchen, the stainless steel appliances and the way it flows right into the living room that also has a fireplace. Tenant to pay rental tax of 1.8% and one time admin fee of $199 upon move-