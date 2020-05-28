221 E. Loma Vista Dr

Amenities

Great location on Professor's Row in the Broadmor neighborhood! This beautifully designed home by Mari Williams, daughter of famed mid-century modern architect, E. Stewart Williams, is tastefully appointed throughout. This home is truly the toast of the neighborhood. The entire property has been remodeled from bathrooms, to the kitchen, plus updated flooring. Enjoy your large entertaining spaces, spacious bedrooms, a large covered patio area, and plenty of storage throughout! This home is nestled on an expansive private lot and has so many stories to tell - a must see in person to truly appreciate it. Check out the cool office! Also, enjoy energy savings from the OWNED solar (an SRP-supplied new inverter was installed in 2018) and the newer Trane AC. Schedule your private showing now!