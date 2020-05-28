All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

221 E. Loma Vista Dr

221 East Loma Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

221 East Loma Vista Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Broadmor

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great location on Professor's Row in the Broadmor neighborhood! This beautifully designed home by Mari Williams, daughter of famed mid-century modern architect, E. Stewart Williams, is tastefully appointed throughout. This home is truly the toast of the neighborhood. The entire property has been remodeled from bathrooms, to the kitchen, plus updated flooring. Enjoy your large entertaining spaces, spacious bedrooms, a large covered patio area, and plenty of storage throughout! This home is nestled on an expansive private lot and has so many stories to tell - a must see in person to truly appreciate it. Check out the cool office! Also, enjoy energy savings from the OWNED solar (an SRP-supplied new inverter was installed in 2018) and the newer Trane AC. Schedule your private showing now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 E. Loma Vista Dr have any available units?
221 E. Loma Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 221 E. Loma Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
221 E. Loma Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 E. Loma Vista Dr pet-friendly?
No, 221 E. Loma Vista Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 221 E. Loma Vista Dr offer parking?
No, 221 E. Loma Vista Dr does not offer parking.
Does 221 E. Loma Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 E. Loma Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 E. Loma Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 221 E. Loma Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 221 E. Loma Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 221 E. Loma Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 221 E. Loma Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 E. Loma Vista Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 E. Loma Vista Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 221 E. Loma Vista Dr has units with air conditioning.

