221 E. Cairo Drive

Amenities
Tempe home - Mill & Southern - Remodeled - Stunning - Available Now - Will only hold off market for 2 weeks
Stunning Tempe home
Mill & Southern
Great bike pathes along College Ave
1411 Sq ft
3 bedroom
2 bath
2 car garage
Garage has built in cabinets & workbench
no HOA
Formal livingroom
Family room open concept
Family room has a fireplace
Breakfast bar in kitchen
Granite countertops
Double ovens
Black appliances
Tile in main home & carpet in bedrooms
Counter height vanities in bathrooms
Tiled shower & tub surrounds
Ceiling fans
Double pane windows
Huge back patio - length of the home
Grass front & back yards
Citrus trees
Resident is responsible to turn on: City of Tempe water/sewer/trash, SW Gas, SRP electric
Per City of Tempe code - no more then 3 unrelated persons can occupy a home together
$1750.00 per month rent + $31.50 tax = $1781.50 per month, $1200 security deposit, $20 application per adult.
Dogs ok (2 max.) 70lb or under. - $200 deposit per pet- breed restrictions.
Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.
12 month lease.
No evictions or judgments. Min credit score 595. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold deposit. Verifiable rental history is required.
Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please complete application-each person over 18 must complete an application, attach 1 month paycheck stubs/proof of income, ID's, animal photos, animal vaccinations, and pay $20 app fee. Hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval!
Call Diana today 480-966-2170.
Check out photos, apply and more on our web site at www.SundialAZ.com
Professionally managed by Sundial Real Estate
263 W 3rd Pl
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-966-2170
DB - D Creason
Equal Housing Opportunity
(RLNE5593012)