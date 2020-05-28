221 E. Cairo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Tempe home - Mill & Southern - Remodeled - Stunning - Available Now - Will only hold off market for 2 weeks

Stunning Tempe home

Mill & Southern

Great bike pathes along College Ave

1411 Sq ft

3 bedroom

2 bath

2 car garage

Garage has built in cabinets & workbench

no HOA

Formal livingroom

Family room open concept

Family room has a fireplace

Breakfast bar in kitchen

Granite countertops

Double ovens

Black appliances

Tile in main home & carpet in bedrooms

Counter height vanities in bathrooms

Tiled shower & tub surrounds

Ceiling fans

Double pane windows

Huge back patio - length of the home

Grass front & back yards

Citrus trees



Resident is responsible to turn on: City of Tempe water/sewer/trash, SW Gas, SRP electric



Per City of Tempe code - no more then 3 unrelated persons can occupy a home together



$1750.00 per month rent + $31.50 tax = $1781.50 per month, $1200 security deposit, $20 application per adult.



Dogs ok (2 max.) 70lb or under. - $200 deposit per pet- breed restrictions.



Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.



12 month lease.



No evictions or judgments. Min credit score 595. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold deposit. Verifiable rental history is required.



Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please complete application-each person over 18 must complete an application, attach 1 month paycheck stubs/proof of income, ID's, animal photos, animal vaccinations, and pay $20 app fee. Hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval!



Call Diana today 480-966-2170.

Check out photos, apply and more on our web site at www.SundialAZ.com



Professionally managed by Sundial Real Estate

263 W 3rd Pl

Mesa, AZ 85201

480-966-2170

DB - D Creason

Equal Housing Opportunity



