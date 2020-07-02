Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

2138 E Fremont Dr. Available 08/01/20 AMAZING TEMPE LOCATION W/ AZ ROOM, OFFICE/STUDY & DIVING POOL ON OVERSIZED LOT! - *AVAILABLE 8/1/20*



Amazing single level home in Tempe with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage & diving pool. Excellent location near Mesa Community College, Banner Desert Medical & less than a minute from 101 & 60 freeways. Open, spacious floor plan with separate living room & family room with fireplace. Huge kitchen overlooks the backyard with tile counters, modern white cabinets, breakfast bar & separate dining room. All kitchen appliances & full size washer and dryer included! Bedrooms are generously sized and extra large master bedroom has 2 closets, separate exit to backyard and full bathroom. Both bathrooms have double sinks and have been remodeled to match kitchen. Screened in AZ room with separate office/study. ENORMOUS backyard with sparkling pool & huge covered patio. This home will not last!



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $2,650 + 2.8% tax and admin fee

Security Deposit - $2,650

Application Fee - $45/Adult

Lease Prep Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)



Call to set up a private viewing!



MICHAEL BROOKS

602-751-17721

Michael@eandgrealestate.com

E & G Real Estate Services



(RLNE4638047)