Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2138 E Fremont Dr.
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

2138 E Fremont Dr.

2138 East Fremont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2138 East Fremont Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Cole Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2138 E Fremont Dr. Available 08/01/20 AMAZING TEMPE LOCATION W/ AZ ROOM, OFFICE/STUDY & DIVING POOL ON OVERSIZED LOT! - *AVAILABLE 8/1/20*

Amazing single level home in Tempe with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage & diving pool. Excellent location near Mesa Community College, Banner Desert Medical & less than a minute from 101 & 60 freeways. Open, spacious floor plan with separate living room & family room with fireplace. Huge kitchen overlooks the backyard with tile counters, modern white cabinets, breakfast bar & separate dining room. All kitchen appliances & full size washer and dryer included! Bedrooms are generously sized and extra large master bedroom has 2 closets, separate exit to backyard and full bathroom. Both bathrooms have double sinks and have been remodeled to match kitchen. Screened in AZ room with separate office/study. ENORMOUS backyard with sparkling pool & huge covered patio. This home will not last!

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $2,650 + 2.8% tax and admin fee
Security Deposit - $2,650
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Lease Prep Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Call to set up a private viewing!

MICHAEL BROOKS
602-751-17721
Michael@eandgrealestate.com
E & G Real Estate Services

(RLNE4638047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2138 E Fremont Dr. have any available units?
2138 E Fremont Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2138 E Fremont Dr. have?
Some of 2138 E Fremont Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2138 E Fremont Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2138 E Fremont Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2138 E Fremont Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2138 E Fremont Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2138 E Fremont Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2138 E Fremont Dr. offers parking.
Does 2138 E Fremont Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2138 E Fremont Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2138 E Fremont Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2138 E Fremont Dr. has a pool.
Does 2138 E Fremont Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2138 E Fremont Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2138 E Fremont Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2138 E Fremont Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

