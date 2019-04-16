All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2016 E. Duke Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2016 E. Duke Dr.
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

2016 E. Duke Dr.

2016 East Duke Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2016 East Duke Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3BR House for rent - Property Id: 56556

3BR, 2BA unfurnished house for rent in Tempe, near Baseline and McClintock. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a huge fenced back yard. The house has an updated all electric kitchen, living room, nice sunny family room with fireplace. Brand new AC, 2 car garage, dishwasher & laundry. Pets negotiable. Bi-weekly landscaping and bi-monthly pest service provided by landlord.
Please do not disturb occupants. Please respond to this ad or call Sandra 650.954.8181
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/56556
Property Id 56556

(RLNE5654217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 E. Duke Dr. have any available units?
2016 E. Duke Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 E. Duke Dr. have?
Some of 2016 E. Duke Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 E. Duke Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2016 E. Duke Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 E. Duke Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2016 E. Duke Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2016 E. Duke Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2016 E. Duke Dr. offers parking.
Does 2016 E. Duke Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2016 E. Duke Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 E. Duke Dr. have a pool?
No, 2016 E. Duke Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2016 E. Duke Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2016 E. Duke Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 E. Duke Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2016 E. Duke Dr. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Porter
1532 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road
Tempe, AZ 85281
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Granada Lakes
5701 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Hayden Lane
1876 E Hayden Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Enclave
3255 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College