1977 E. Dava Drive Available 01/01/19 OASIS AT ANOZIRA - Hard to find single level home in this lake community. Over $90,000 spent for improvements. Split bedroom floor plan offering 3 BRs & Den. Beautifully updated w/cherry kitchen cabinets, granite slab counter tops, tiled back splash, and finger print resistant appliances. Rich looking engineered wood flooring, flagstone, and newer carpet. AC systems completely updated w/top of the line programmable thermostats. Front door replaced with solid cherry wood. Formal living & dining rooms. Big eat-in kitchen w/island opens to family room with fireplace. Big master bedroom w/ double sink vanity, separate shower & tub, walk-in closet & private water closet. Enjoy the awesome backyard with patio & lake and paths! Monthly Rent $2195.00 Admin Fee $30.00, Monthly Rental Ins. $9.50 Tempe Monthly Rental Tax is 1.8%



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3747590)