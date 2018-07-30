All apartments in Tempe
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1977 E. Dava Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1977 E. Dava Drive

1977 East Dava Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1977 East Dava Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Oasis at Anozira

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1977 E. Dava Drive Available 01/01/19 OASIS AT ANOZIRA - Hard to find single level home in this lake community. Over $90,000 spent for improvements. Split bedroom floor plan offering 3 BRs & Den. Beautifully updated w/cherry kitchen cabinets, granite slab counter tops, tiled back splash, and finger print resistant appliances. Rich looking engineered wood flooring, flagstone, and newer carpet. AC systems completely updated w/top of the line programmable thermostats. Front door replaced with solid cherry wood. Formal living & dining rooms. Big eat-in kitchen w/island opens to family room with fireplace. Big master bedroom w/ double sink vanity, separate shower & tub, walk-in closet & private water closet. Enjoy the awesome backyard with patio & lake and paths! Monthly Rent $2195.00 Admin Fee $30.00, Monthly Rental Ins. $9.50 Tempe Monthly Rental Tax is 1.8%

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3747590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1977 E. Dava Drive have any available units?
1977 E. Dava Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1977 E. Dava Drive have?
Some of 1977 E. Dava Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1977 E. Dava Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1977 E. Dava Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1977 E. Dava Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1977 E. Dava Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1977 E. Dava Drive offer parking?
No, 1977 E. Dava Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1977 E. Dava Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1977 E. Dava Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1977 E. Dava Drive have a pool?
No, 1977 E. Dava Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1977 E. Dava Drive have accessible units?
No, 1977 E. Dava Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1977 E. Dava Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1977 E. Dava Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
