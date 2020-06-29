All apartments in Tempe
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

1943 E FREMONT Drive

1943 East Fremont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1943 East Fremont Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Cole Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Nicely remodelled and rare 5 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in the highly desired neighborhood of Tempe! Featuring updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large kitchen island with seating, and pantry. There's no carpet, only brand new tile flooring and wood laminate throughout. Beautiful backyard with covered patio and grass. Shutters and fans in every room. Conveniently located near freeway access to the 60 and the 101, ASU, shopping, park/playground, restaurants and more! It doesn't get any better than this.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1943 E FREMONT Drive have any available units?
1943 E FREMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1943 E FREMONT Drive have?
Some of 1943 E FREMONT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1943 E FREMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1943 E FREMONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1943 E FREMONT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1943 E FREMONT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1943 E FREMONT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1943 E FREMONT Drive offers parking.
Does 1943 E FREMONT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1943 E FREMONT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1943 E FREMONT Drive have a pool?
No, 1943 E FREMONT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1943 E FREMONT Drive have accessible units?
No, 1943 E FREMONT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1943 E FREMONT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1943 E FREMONT Drive has units with dishwashers.

