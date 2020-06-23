1926 E Richards Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage

No Application Fees! Don't miss out on this very well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single level Tempe home with private diving pool. This home features separate living w/ fireplace and family rooms, upgraded tile flooring, ceiling fans throughout, upgraded window blinds and upgraded carpeting. Kitchen features tons of counter top space, upgraded corian countertops, Upgraded cabinets, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, counter top range, built-in microwave. Large backyard includes grass area, extended covered patio and fenced diving pool. Two car garage and washing machine and dryer included. Close to ASU, the 60 Freeway, shopping and restaurants.