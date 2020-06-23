All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1926 E Richards Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1926 E Richards Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1926 E Richards Drive

1926 East Richards Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1926 East Richards Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Cole Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
No Application Fees! Don't miss out on this very well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single level Tempe home with private diving pool. This home features separate living w/ fireplace and family rooms, upgraded tile flooring, ceiling fans throughout, upgraded window blinds and upgraded carpeting. Kitchen features tons of counter top space, upgraded corian countertops, Upgraded cabinets, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, counter top range, built-in microwave. Large backyard includes grass area, extended covered patio and fenced diving pool. Two car garage and washing machine and dryer included. Close to ASU, the 60 Freeway, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 E Richards Drive have any available units?
1926 E Richards Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1926 E Richards Drive have?
Some of 1926 E Richards Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 E Richards Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1926 E Richards Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 E Richards Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1926 E Richards Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1926 E Richards Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1926 E Richards Drive does offer parking.
Does 1926 E Richards Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1926 E Richards Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 E Richards Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1926 E Richards Drive has a pool.
Does 1926 E Richards Drive have accessible units?
No, 1926 E Richards Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 E Richards Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1926 E Richards Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Talavera
3501 S McClintock Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Hyve by Mark-Taylor
1260 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College