Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1918 E PALMCROFT Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:43 PM

1918 E PALMCROFT Drive

1918 East Palmcroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1918 East Palmcroft Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Palmcroft Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
You are going to love this 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in the heart of Tempe! Versatile floor plan featuring 2 master bedrooms, living room with woodburning fireplace and wet bar and separate family room and dining area. Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with silestone counters, upgraded cabinets, pendant lighting, breakfast bar, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Tile and wood laminate flooring throughout - no carpet! Newer Trane A/C unit and dual pane windows help lower energy costs! Laundry room with washer/dryer included. Nicely updated bathrooms. Soft water system. Huge backyard with pebble-tec diving pool, large patio with built-in BBQ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 E PALMCROFT Drive have any available units?
1918 E PALMCROFT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1918 E PALMCROFT Drive have?
Some of 1918 E PALMCROFT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 E PALMCROFT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1918 E PALMCROFT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 E PALMCROFT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1918 E PALMCROFT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1918 E PALMCROFT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1918 E PALMCROFT Drive offers parking.
Does 1918 E PALMCROFT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1918 E PALMCROFT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 E PALMCROFT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1918 E PALMCROFT Drive has a pool.
Does 1918 E PALMCROFT Drive have accessible units?
No, 1918 E PALMCROFT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 E PALMCROFT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1918 E PALMCROFT Drive has units with dishwashers.

