1918 E PALMCROFT Drive

Amenities
You are going to love this 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in the heart of Tempe! Versatile floor plan featuring 2 master bedrooms, living room with woodburning fireplace and wet bar and separate family room and dining area. Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with silestone counters, upgraded cabinets, pendant lighting, breakfast bar, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Tile and wood laminate flooring throughout - no carpet! Newer Trane A/C unit and dual pane windows help lower energy costs! Laundry room with washer/dryer included. Nicely updated bathrooms. Soft water system. Huge backyard with pebble-tec diving pool, large patio with built-in BBQ.