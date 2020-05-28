1918 E PALMCROFT Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

You are going to love this 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in the heart of Tempe! Versatile floor plan featuring 2 master bedrooms, living room with woodburning fireplace and wet bar and separate family room and dining area. Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with silestone counters, upgraded cabinets, pendant lighting, breakfast bar, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Tile and wood laminate flooring throughout - no carpet! Newer Trane A/C unit and dual pane windows help lower energy costs! Laundry room with washer/dryer included. Nicely updated bathrooms. Soft water system. Huge backyard with pebble-tec diving pool, large patio with built-in BBQ.