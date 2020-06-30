1877 E Drake Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful south Tempe home in the Kyrene Corridor! - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a loft and a pool. Upgraded flooring, custom paint, well appointed kitchen, upgraded appliances, remodeled master bathroom, huge living and family rooms with hardwood flooring, with a giant outdoor deck great for poolside entertaining. Conveniently located minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks, 101, 202, 60 and I10, and about 15 minutes from ASU. With pool and landscape service included this house wont last long!



