Tempe, AZ
1877 E Drake Dr
Last updated February 28 2020

1877 E Drake Dr

1877 East Drake Drive
Location

1877 East Drake Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Oasis at Anozira

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful south Tempe home in the Kyrene Corridor! - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a loft and a pool. Upgraded flooring, custom paint, well appointed kitchen, upgraded appliances, remodeled master bathroom, huge living and family rooms with hardwood flooring, with a giant outdoor deck great for poolside entertaining. Conveniently located minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks, 101, 202, 60 and I10, and about 15 minutes from ASU. With pool and landscape service included this house wont last long!

(RLNE5463566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1877 E Drake Dr have any available units?
1877 E Drake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1877 E Drake Dr have?
Some of 1877 E Drake Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1877 E Drake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1877 E Drake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1877 E Drake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1877 E Drake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1877 E Drake Dr offer parking?
No, 1877 E Drake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1877 E Drake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1877 E Drake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1877 E Drake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1877 E Drake Dr has a pool.
Does 1877 E Drake Dr have accessible units?
No, 1877 E Drake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1877 E Drake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1877 E Drake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

