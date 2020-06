Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous remodeled home located in a desirable Tempe neighborhood! This home has the following amazing features: Cognac cabinets, brushed nickel fixtures, slab granite counter tops, Delta faucet with sprayer & soap dispenser, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, tile flooring that has the appearance of wood, a custom vanity can be located with the Master Bathroom and much more!! Home will be ready to move into on June 21, 2019.