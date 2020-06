Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

FULLY FURNISHED! This incredible private townhome welcomes you to vaulted ceilings at entry with wood burning fireplace and all the comforts of home. Eat-in kitchen is fully stocked with tons of cabinets and space to entertain. Master offers two closets and private access to serene backyard with paver patio, outdoor seating and umbrella. Full guest bath and 3/4 master bath with dual sinks. Guest bedroom features private patio and direct access to front entry that will wind you down to community pool and tennis courts. $25 Tenant Registration fee upon approval