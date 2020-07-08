1816 E Auburn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage hot tub

Cozy & entertaining 3 bedroom 1.75 baths, 2 car garage with diving pool home in the heart of Tempe. Easy access to 101 Freeway & US 60. Convenient to shopping and schools. Split floor plan ''Suggs'' Home with views of the pool and back yard from almost every room. Very private backyard, all single level homes around. Fire pit level, extra room for a hot tub and fully covered patio. RV Parking behind the gate. No HOA. New Laminate counters 2017. East side windows, guest windows and front window replaced 2014-2017. Stainless Steel appliances, washer and dryer included. Perfect for Car, Boat, RV and Toy Lovers. See document section for important Applicant Requirements. Please apply on line at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/1037747