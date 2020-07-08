All apartments in Tempe
1816 E Auburn Drive

1816 East Auburn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1816 East Auburn Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Cozy & entertaining 3 bedroom 1.75 baths, 2 car garage with diving pool home in the heart of Tempe. Easy access to 101 Freeway & US 60. Convenient to shopping and schools. Split floor plan ''Suggs'' Home with views of the pool and back yard from almost every room. Very private backyard, all single level homes around. Fire pit level, extra room for a hot tub and fully covered patio. RV Parking behind the gate. No HOA. New Laminate counters 2017. East side windows, guest windows and front window replaced 2014-2017. Stainless Steel appliances, washer and dryer included. Perfect for Car, Boat, RV and Toy Lovers. See document section for important Applicant Requirements. Please apply on line at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/1037747

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 E Auburn Drive have any available units?
1816 E Auburn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 E Auburn Drive have?
Some of 1816 E Auburn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 E Auburn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1816 E Auburn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 E Auburn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1816 E Auburn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1816 E Auburn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1816 E Auburn Drive offers parking.
Does 1816 E Auburn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1816 E Auburn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 E Auburn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1816 E Auburn Drive has a pool.
Does 1816 E Auburn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1816 E Auburn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 E Auburn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 E Auburn Drive has units with dishwashers.

