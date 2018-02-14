All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:15 PM

1815 E Concorda Drive

1815 East Concorda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1815 East Concorda Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Palmcroft Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has been nicely remodeled & has lots of personality & retro charm! Excellent backyard space with grass, covered & uncovered patios & a sparkling pebble tech diving pool. Gorgeous kitchen remodel with modern white cabinets with clear glass uppers, under cabinet lighting, white appliances, quartz counters, butcher block counter next to stove & a custom teal glass backsplash. Separate living room & eat-in family room with brick fireplace. Spacious floor plan with 2 master suites including 1 with a separate entrance & sliding glass door to backyard. Tile floors throughout entire home - no carpet! Bathrooms have all been remodeled. Awesome location - just 2 miles from ASU & close to Tempe Marketplace, freeways, shopping, dining, parks, orbit & light rail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 E Concorda Drive have any available units?
1815 E Concorda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 E Concorda Drive have?
Some of 1815 E Concorda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 E Concorda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1815 E Concorda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 E Concorda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1815 E Concorda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1815 E Concorda Drive offer parking?
No, 1815 E Concorda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1815 E Concorda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 E Concorda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 E Concorda Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1815 E Concorda Drive has a pool.
Does 1815 E Concorda Drive have accessible units?
No, 1815 E Concorda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 E Concorda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1815 E Concorda Drive has units with dishwashers.
