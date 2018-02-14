1815 E Concorda Drive

Amenities

This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has been nicely remodeled & has lots of personality & retro charm! Excellent backyard space with grass, covered & uncovered patios & a sparkling pebble tech diving pool. Gorgeous kitchen remodel with modern white cabinets with clear glass uppers, under cabinet lighting, white appliances, quartz counters, butcher block counter next to stove & a custom teal glass backsplash. Separate living room & eat-in family room with brick fireplace. Spacious floor plan with 2 master suites including 1 with a separate entrance & sliding glass door to backyard. Tile floors throughout entire home - no carpet! Bathrooms have all been remodeled. Awesome location - just 2 miles from ASU & close to Tempe Marketplace, freeways, shopping, dining, parks, orbit & light rail.