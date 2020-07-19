1810 N. Ventura Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly hot tub fireplace

Cozy Townhome in Tempe - This two story town home in Tempe is nice and cozy with a fireplace and covered patio. Two bedrooms and two and half bathrooms is very nice and spacious. This home includes washer and dryer. The community offers a heated spa and close to all local amenities.



Security Deposit $1145.00

Cleaning Fee: $250.00

Pet Fee: $250.00 (if applicable, we do not allow Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, or Chow Chows)



Click APPLY NOW! - $40 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application the $1145 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. A $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed.



Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).



