Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1810 N. Ventura Lane

1810 N Ventura Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1810 N Ventura Ln, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
hot tub
fireplace
Cozy Townhome in Tempe - This two story town home in Tempe is nice and cozy with a fireplace and covered patio. Two bedrooms and two and half bathrooms is very nice and spacious. This home includes washer and dryer. The community offers a heated spa and close to all local amenities.

Security Deposit $1145.00
Cleaning Fee: $250.00
Pet Fee: $250.00 (if applicable, we do not allow Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, or Chow Chows)

Click APPLY NOW! - $40 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application the $1145 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. A $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed.

Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).

(RLNE4695743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 N. Ventura Lane have any available units?
1810 N. Ventura Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 N. Ventura Lane have?
Some of 1810 N. Ventura Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 N. Ventura Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1810 N. Ventura Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 N. Ventura Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 N. Ventura Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1810 N. Ventura Lane offer parking?
No, 1810 N. Ventura Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1810 N. Ventura Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 N. Ventura Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 N. Ventura Lane have a pool?
No, 1810 N. Ventura Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1810 N. Ventura Lane have accessible units?
No, 1810 N. Ventura Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 N. Ventura Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 N. Ventura Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
