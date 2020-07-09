All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18 West Concorda Drive Unit: 103

18 West Concorda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18 West Concorda Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECTACULAR MOVE IN READY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM SINGLE LEVEL PATIO HOME IN THE HEART OF TEMPE! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED OFF OF MILL AVE. & BROADWAY!
FEATURING NEWER INTERIOR PAINT, PLUSH CARPET, NEWER CLOSET DOORS, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, VAULTED CEILINGS, CEILING FANS, SPARKLING COMMUNITY POOL, STORAGE SHED, 2 COVERED PARKING SPACES! CLOSE TO ASU, U.S. 60 FREEWAY, LOOP 101 FREEWAY, DOWNTOWN PHOENIX, SKY HARBOR AIRPORT, AND SO MUCH MORE! ***ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED**WATER, SEWER & TRASH INCLUDED***

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 West Concorda Drive Unit: 103 have any available units?
18 West Concorda Drive Unit: 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 West Concorda Drive Unit: 103 have?
Some of 18 West Concorda Drive Unit: 103's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 West Concorda Drive Unit: 103 currently offering any rent specials?
18 West Concorda Drive Unit: 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 West Concorda Drive Unit: 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 West Concorda Drive Unit: 103 is pet friendly.
Does 18 West Concorda Drive Unit: 103 offer parking?
Yes, 18 West Concorda Drive Unit: 103 offers parking.
Does 18 West Concorda Drive Unit: 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 West Concorda Drive Unit: 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 West Concorda Drive Unit: 103 have a pool?
Yes, 18 West Concorda Drive Unit: 103 has a pool.
Does 18 West Concorda Drive Unit: 103 have accessible units?
No, 18 West Concorda Drive Unit: 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 18 West Concorda Drive Unit: 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 West Concorda Drive Unit: 103 does not have units with dishwashers.

