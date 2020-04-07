All apartments in Tempe
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1740 E LAGUNA Drive
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:26 AM

1740 E LAGUNA Drive

1740 East Laguna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1740 East Laguna Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated, clean, & move-in ready home located in walkable and convenient Tempe location near ASU. Open concept floor plan with brand new wood laminate flooring (no carpet), new ceiling fans, new oversize kitchen sink, and comes with refrigerator, new washer, and new dryer in oversized laundry room. Energy efficient dual pane windows, popcorn ceilings removed and home has all new interior paint, new 4 inch baseboard in the Master with an en suite bath. Keep your cars out of the heat with a 2 car garage and large covered back patio with low-maintenance drought-tolerant landscaping and front paver patio to enjoy nature and being outdoors. Monthly landscaping service is included with rent. Dog-friendly rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

