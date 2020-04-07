1740 E LAGUNA Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated, clean, & move-in ready home located in walkable and convenient Tempe location near ASU. Open concept floor plan with brand new wood laminate flooring (no carpet), new ceiling fans, new oversize kitchen sink, and comes with refrigerator, new washer, and new dryer in oversized laundry room. Energy efficient dual pane windows, popcorn ceilings removed and home has all new interior paint, new 4 inch baseboard in the Master with an en suite bath. Keep your cars out of the heat with a 2 car garage and large covered back patio with low-maintenance drought-tolerant landscaping and front paver patio to enjoy nature and being outdoors. Monthly landscaping service is included with rent. Dog-friendly rental.