Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:25 PM

1729 South Shannon Drive

1729 South Shannon Drive
Location

1729 South Shannon Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
Location! Location! Location! Beautiful 2Bdm 1.5Ba Townhome in Tempe near ASU, Freeways, Light Rail Access, Shopping, Restaurants and Golf. Downstairs you will find a family room - dining room combo, updated kitchen and powder room. Up the stairs are the 2 bedrooms with large walk-in closets and a full bath. Balcony off the front bedroom. This unit also features 2 car carport behind the rear patio. Separate storage unit and laundry room completes this great unit. Community Pool nearby. Small dogs are okay with owner approval. Available early April.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 4/10/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 South Shannon Drive have any available units?
1729 South Shannon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 South Shannon Drive have?
Some of 1729 South Shannon Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 South Shannon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1729 South Shannon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 South Shannon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1729 South Shannon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1729 South Shannon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1729 South Shannon Drive offers parking.
Does 1729 South Shannon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1729 South Shannon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 South Shannon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1729 South Shannon Drive has a pool.
Does 1729 South Shannon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1729 South Shannon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 South Shannon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1729 South Shannon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

