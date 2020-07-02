1729 South Shannon Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed

Location! Location! Location! Beautiful 2Bdm 1.5Ba Townhome in Tempe near ASU, Freeways, Light Rail Access, Shopping, Restaurants and Golf. Downstairs you will find a family room - dining room combo, updated kitchen and powder room. Up the stairs are the 2 bedrooms with large walk-in closets and a full bath. Balcony off the front bedroom. This unit also features 2 car carport behind the rear patio. Separate storage unit and laundry room completes this great unit. Community Pool nearby. Small dogs are okay with owner approval. Available early April.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 4/10/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

