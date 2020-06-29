All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

1722 E Broadmor Dr

1722 East Broadmor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1722 East Broadmor Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
1722 E Broadmor Dr Available 08/01/20 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME W/ 2 MASTER BEDROOMS, REMODELED KITCHEN, DIVING POOL - MINUTES FROM ASU! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!

This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a 2 car garage is located on a large corner lot!
Amazing backyard with covered brick patio and additional patio area with flagstone stamped concrete. Built-in gas BBQ and sparkling diving pool with pool service included in rent. Spacious floor plan featuring over 2,000 sqft of living space with dual split master bedrooms. Huge living room and separate family room with brick gas fireplace. Kitchen with breakfast bar has been remodeled with white cabinets, granite counters, gas cook top, built-in microwave and wall oven. New ceiling fans and light fixtures through out. All of this situated on a corner lot with low maintenance desert landscaping in the front and back yard and pool service included in the rent! Don't let this one slip away!

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $2,795 + 2.8% tax and admin fee
Security Deposit - $2,795
Application Fee - $50/Adult
Lease Prep Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Call listing agent for a video tour today!

Adrian Kurzman
602-619-0672
E & G Real Estate Services
adrian@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE3932081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 E Broadmor Dr have any available units?
1722 E Broadmor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 E Broadmor Dr have?
Some of 1722 E Broadmor Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 E Broadmor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1722 E Broadmor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 E Broadmor Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 E Broadmor Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1722 E Broadmor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1722 E Broadmor Dr offers parking.
Does 1722 E Broadmor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 E Broadmor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 E Broadmor Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1722 E Broadmor Dr has a pool.
Does 1722 E Broadmor Dr have accessible units?
No, 1722 E Broadmor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 E Broadmor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 E Broadmor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

