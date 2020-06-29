Amenities
1722 E Broadmor Dr Available 08/01/20 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME W/ 2 MASTER BEDROOMS, REMODELED KITCHEN, DIVING POOL - MINUTES FROM ASU! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!
This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a 2 car garage is located on a large corner lot!
Amazing backyard with covered brick patio and additional patio area with flagstone stamped concrete. Built-in gas BBQ and sparkling diving pool with pool service included in rent. Spacious floor plan featuring over 2,000 sqft of living space with dual split master bedrooms. Huge living room and separate family room with brick gas fireplace. Kitchen with breakfast bar has been remodeled with white cabinets, granite counters, gas cook top, built-in microwave and wall oven. New ceiling fans and light fixtures through out. All of this situated on a corner lot with low maintenance desert landscaping in the front and back yard and pool service included in the rent! Don't let this one slip away!
FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $2,795 + 2.8% tax and admin fee
Security Deposit - $2,795
Application Fee - $50/Adult
Lease Prep Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)
Call listing agent for a video tour today!
Adrian Kurzman
602-619-0672
E & G Real Estate Services
adrian@eandgrealestate.com
(RLNE3932081)