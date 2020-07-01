All apartments in Tempe
Tempe, AZ
1710 E BROADMOR Drive
1710 East Broadmor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1710 East Broadmor Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Beautiful Tempe home with a pool. Home features neutral paint and flooring throughout. Mature front & back landscaping w/ two 40 ft palm trees in the front. This property is centrally located with quick access to ASU, Freeways, Shopping & entertainment. NO HOA! Pool Service IncludedProperty Available 10/15/19Tenant Costs:$75 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1300/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) no cats, 1 dog only/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

