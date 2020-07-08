167 W KNOX Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Available Now! Great Warner Ranch location near the Community Park. Open, light and bright home with 3 beds and 2 baths upstairs and 1 bed and 1 full bath downstairs. Large Bright kitchen with tons of cabinets, counter space, and stainless steel appliances, Family room has a fireplace, great formal dining and living room with shutters on the windows and soaring vaulted ceilings with plant shelves for all of your decor. All first level is tile and wood flooring, Upper level flooring is carpet, Master bed and bath are a great size. The house has been freshly painted inside with light modern accents and all appliances are included.