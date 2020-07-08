All apartments in Tempe
167 W KNOX Road
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:34 AM

167 W KNOX Road

167 West Knox Road · No Longer Available
Location

167 West Knox Road, Tempe, AZ 85284
Warner Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available Now! Great Warner Ranch location near the Community Park. Open, light and bright home with 3 beds and 2 baths upstairs and 1 bed and 1 full bath downstairs. Large Bright kitchen with tons of cabinets, counter space, and stainless steel appliances, Family room has a fireplace, great formal dining and living room with shutters on the windows and soaring vaulted ceilings with plant shelves for all of your decor. All first level is tile and wood flooring, Upper level flooring is carpet, Master bed and bath are a great size. The house has been freshly painted inside with light modern accents and all appliances are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 W KNOX Road have any available units?
167 W KNOX Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 167 W KNOX Road have?
Some of 167 W KNOX Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 W KNOX Road currently offering any rent specials?
167 W KNOX Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 W KNOX Road pet-friendly?
No, 167 W KNOX Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 167 W KNOX Road offer parking?
Yes, 167 W KNOX Road offers parking.
Does 167 W KNOX Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 W KNOX Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 W KNOX Road have a pool?
No, 167 W KNOX Road does not have a pool.
Does 167 W KNOX Road have accessible units?
No, 167 W KNOX Road does not have accessible units.
Does 167 W KNOX Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 167 W KNOX Road has units with dishwashers.

