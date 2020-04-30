Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

1605 E La Jolla Dr Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 4 bed/2 bath home minutes from ASU! - AVAILABLE 8/5/2020!



This home is a must see. Beautiful tile and wood flooring throughout the 1,809 sq ft completes this spacious home. The updated kitchen has modern cabinetry and granite countertops w/ a pull out pantry organizer. The living room features two double sliding glass doors, opening up to the oversized covered patio, grass area, and sparkling pool! Master bedroom includes new closet organizer, walk in shower, and a private entrance. Second bathroom has double sinks and granite countertops. All bedrooms are a decent size.



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $2,495 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee

Security Deposit - $2,495

Application Fee - $45/Adult

Lease Prep Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)



Call listing agent for a video tour today!



Adrian Kurzman

602-619-0672

E & G Real Estate Services

adrian@eandgrealestate.com



(RLNE5611304)