Tempe, AZ
1605 E La Jolla Dr
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:42 PM

1605 E La Jolla Dr

1605 East La Jolla Drive · (480) 550-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1605 East La Jolla Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1605 E La Jolla Dr · Avail. Aug 5

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1809 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1605 E La Jolla Dr Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 4 bed/2 bath home minutes from ASU! - AVAILABLE 8/5/2020!

This home is a must see. Beautiful tile and wood flooring throughout the 1,809 sq ft completes this spacious home. The updated kitchen has modern cabinetry and granite countertops w/ a pull out pantry organizer. The living room features two double sliding glass doors, opening up to the oversized covered patio, grass area, and sparkling pool! Master bedroom includes new closet organizer, walk in shower, and a private entrance. Second bathroom has double sinks and granite countertops. All bedrooms are a decent size.

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $2,495 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $2,495
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Lease Prep Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Call listing agent for a video tour today!

Adrian Kurzman
602-619-0672
E & G Real Estate Services
adrian@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE5611304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 E La Jolla Dr have any available units?
1605 E La Jolla Dr has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 E La Jolla Dr have?
Some of 1605 E La Jolla Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 E La Jolla Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1605 E La Jolla Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 E La Jolla Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 E La Jolla Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1605 E La Jolla Dr offer parking?
No, 1605 E La Jolla Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1605 E La Jolla Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 E La Jolla Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 E La Jolla Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1605 E La Jolla Dr has a pool.
Does 1605 E La Jolla Dr have accessible units?
No, 1605 E La Jolla Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 E La Jolla Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 E La Jolla Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
