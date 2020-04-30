Amenities
1605 E La Jolla Dr Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 4 bed/2 bath home minutes from ASU! - AVAILABLE 8/5/2020!
This home is a must see. Beautiful tile and wood flooring throughout the 1,809 sq ft completes this spacious home. The updated kitchen has modern cabinetry and granite countertops w/ a pull out pantry organizer. The living room features two double sliding glass doors, opening up to the oversized covered patio, grass area, and sparkling pool! Master bedroom includes new closet organizer, walk in shower, and a private entrance. Second bathroom has double sinks and granite countertops. All bedrooms are a decent size.
FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $2,495 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $2,495
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Lease Prep Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)
Call listing agent for a video tour today!
Adrian Kurzman
602-619-0672
E & G Real Estate Services
adrian@eandgrealestate.com
(RLNE5611304)