154 W 5TH Street

Available 8/7/2020. Amazing Location! This 2 bed, 2 bath condo is located in the heart of Tempe just off Mill Ave. Only a short walk to ASU, shopping, dining, entertainment, the light rail, Tempe Town Lake and so much more. This unit offers modernized kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, inside laundry and a terrific vaulted ceiling great room. One covered parking spot included with rent, second spot available for a monthly fee. Relax on the balcony or simply swim or sit by the nearby community pool. Either way, this unit offers it all! Enjoy everything Downtown Tempe has to offer! Rental tax applies.