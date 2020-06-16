All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 154 W 5TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
154 W 5TH Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:06 AM

154 W 5TH Street

154 West 5th Street · (480) 797-8461
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Downtown Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

154 West 5th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Downtown Tempe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 250 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Available 8/7/2020. Amazing Location! This 2 bed, 2 bath condo is located in the heart of Tempe just off Mill Ave. Only a short walk to ASU, shopping, dining, entertainment, the light rail, Tempe Town Lake and so much more. This unit offers modernized kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, inside laundry and a terrific vaulted ceiling great room. One covered parking spot included with rent, second spot available for a monthly fee. Relax on the balcony or simply swim or sit by the nearby community pool. Either way, this unit offers it all! Enjoy everything Downtown Tempe has to offer! Rental tax applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 W 5TH Street have any available units?
154 W 5TH Street has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 154 W 5TH Street have?
Some of 154 W 5TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 W 5TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
154 W 5TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 W 5TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 154 W 5TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 154 W 5TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 154 W 5TH Street does offer parking.
Does 154 W 5TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 W 5TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 W 5TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 154 W 5TH Street has a pool.
Does 154 W 5TH Street have accessible units?
No, 154 W 5TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 154 W 5TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 W 5TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 154 W 5TH Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Garden Grove Apartments
900 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
San Portella
2155 S 55th St
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity