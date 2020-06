Amenities

dishwasher garage gym pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Steps from The Lakes. Amazing ammenities included with rent.4 bedroom plus loft and huge grass backyard. Spacious 4 bedroom plus a loft in The Lakes Community for lease. Great grass backyard and steps to the lake. Amenities include: olympic size pool, jacuzzi, playground, tennis, beach volleyball and gym.Across the street from Scudder park with Amazing new playground and Rover Elementary School. Walking distance to Marcos De Niza High and Pier 54 restaurant on the Lake.