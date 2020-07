Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Highly desired Tempe location. This home was fully remodeled in 2017 with a beautiful custom kitchen with 42'' custom cabinets, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Updated landscaping in the back with new rock & artificial turf. Enjoy the Mature Grapefruit tree & the over-sized carport & additional parking in rear. Conveniently located to freeways, ASU, Phoenix Sky Harbor and more.