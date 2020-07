Amenities

In the heart of Tempe - walk to Trader Joes, Changing Hands Bookstore and Wildflower Bread Company. Well cared for 2 bedroom with a finished Arizona room, formal dining and a fireplace. Master features double sinks and cedar-lined walk-in closet. Spacious kitchen/great room area. Large garage with storage cabinets. Ceiling fans in most rooms plenty of ceramic tile. Back yard patio - fruit trees. Great home on quiet street. Community pool.