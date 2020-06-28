145 E SANTA CRUZ Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage with Sparkling pebble tech diving pool. Excellent Tempe location-just minutes to ASU, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, US 60, Loop 101 and I-10 freeways. Popular Tri-Level home features wood look flooring throughout, fresh neutral 2 tone paint. Eat-in Kitchen including new cook top. Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom upstairs. 3 other bedrooms downstairs. Laundry is downstairs. Full size Washer & Dryer included. New A/C, ceiling fans thru out and new pool pump. Low maintenance front and back yard. Covered Patio. N/S exposure. Pool service included.