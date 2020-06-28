All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 145 E SANTA CRUZ Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
145 E SANTA CRUZ Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:25 PM

145 E SANTA CRUZ Drive

145 East Santa Cruz Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

145 East Santa Cruz Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage with Sparkling pebble tech diving pool. Excellent Tempe location-just minutes to ASU, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, US 60, Loop 101 and I-10 freeways. Popular Tri-Level home features wood look flooring throughout, fresh neutral 2 tone paint. Eat-in Kitchen including new cook top. Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom upstairs. 3 other bedrooms downstairs. Laundry is downstairs. Full size Washer & Dryer included. New A/C, ceiling fans thru out and new pool pump. Low maintenance front and back yard. Covered Patio. N/S exposure. Pool service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 E SANTA CRUZ Drive have any available units?
145 E SANTA CRUZ Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 E SANTA CRUZ Drive have?
Some of 145 E SANTA CRUZ Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 E SANTA CRUZ Drive currently offering any rent specials?
145 E SANTA CRUZ Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 E SANTA CRUZ Drive pet-friendly?
No, 145 E SANTA CRUZ Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 145 E SANTA CRUZ Drive offer parking?
Yes, 145 E SANTA CRUZ Drive offers parking.
Does 145 E SANTA CRUZ Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 E SANTA CRUZ Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 E SANTA CRUZ Drive have a pool?
Yes, 145 E SANTA CRUZ Drive has a pool.
Does 145 E SANTA CRUZ Drive have accessible units?
No, 145 E SANTA CRUZ Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 145 E SANTA CRUZ Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 E SANTA CRUZ Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkside Apartments
1801 S Cutler Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Emerson Mill Avenue by Mark-Taylor
101 W 5th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
CityScape at Lakeshore
4630 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard
Tempe, AZ 85281
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Riverside
625 W 1st St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College