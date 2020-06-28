Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1336 E BROADMOR Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1336 E BROADMOR Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1336 E BROADMOR Drive
1336 East Broadmor Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1336 East Broadmor Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
4 bedroom home. 2 Bath
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1336 E BROADMOR Drive have any available units?
1336 E BROADMOR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1336 E BROADMOR Drive have?
Some of 1336 E BROADMOR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1336 E BROADMOR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1336 E BROADMOR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 E BROADMOR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1336 E BROADMOR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1336 E BROADMOR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1336 E BROADMOR Drive offers parking.
Does 1336 E BROADMOR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 E BROADMOR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 E BROADMOR Drive have a pool?
No, 1336 E BROADMOR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1336 E BROADMOR Drive have accessible units?
No, 1336 E BROADMOR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 E BROADMOR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1336 E BROADMOR Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Parkside Apartments
1801 S Cutler Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Aria on Mill
2430 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Riverside
625 W 1st St
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Enclave
3255 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85282
Brix
1424 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Similar Pages
Tempe 1 Bedrooms
Tempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with Parking
Tempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Tempe
Riverside
Sunset
Holdeman
North Tempe Indian Bend
Hughes Acres
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
Rio Salado College
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College