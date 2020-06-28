All apartments in Tempe
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

1336 E BROADMOR Drive

1336 East Broadmor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1336 East Broadmor Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
4 bedroom home. 2 Bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 E BROADMOR Drive have any available units?
1336 E BROADMOR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1336 E BROADMOR Drive have?
Some of 1336 E BROADMOR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 E BROADMOR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1336 E BROADMOR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 E BROADMOR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1336 E BROADMOR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1336 E BROADMOR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1336 E BROADMOR Drive offers parking.
Does 1336 E BROADMOR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 E BROADMOR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 E BROADMOR Drive have a pool?
No, 1336 E BROADMOR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1336 E BROADMOR Drive have accessible units?
No, 1336 E BROADMOR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 E BROADMOR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1336 E BROADMOR Drive has units with dishwashers.
