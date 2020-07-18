All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 2 2020 at 2:23 AM

1306 E. Fremont Dr.

1306 East Fremont Drive · (785) 504-1568
Location

1306 East Fremont Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Description: Pool is in the process of being Remodeled will be a gorgeous new peble tech finish - 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 car Garage, with Sparkling Pool, Family Room, Living Room, Dining Room, Walk Through Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Gas Stove, All Tile, Split Floor plan Bedrooms have Carpet, Ceiling Fans, Fire Place. and new carpet. Great Location!

Major Crossroads: Baseline & McClintock

Near: : US 60 & 101 Fwy., ASU, Arredondo Park , The Lakes, Banner Hospital and Children's Medical Center

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 E. Fremont Dr. have any available units?
1306 E. Fremont Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 E. Fremont Dr. have?
Some of 1306 E. Fremont Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 E. Fremont Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1306 E. Fremont Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 E. Fremont Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1306 E. Fremont Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1306 E. Fremont Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1306 E. Fremont Dr. offers parking.
Does 1306 E. Fremont Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1306 E. Fremont Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 E. Fremont Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1306 E. Fremont Dr. has a pool.
Does 1306 E. Fremont Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1306 E. Fremont Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 E. Fremont Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 E. Fremont Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
