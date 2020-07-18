1306 E. Fremont Dr.

Amenities

Description: Pool is in the process of being Remodeled will be a gorgeous new peble tech finish - 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 car Garage, with Sparkling Pool, Family Room, Living Room, Dining Room, Walk Through Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Gas Stove, All Tile, Split Floor plan Bedrooms have Carpet, Ceiling Fans, Fire Place. and new carpet. Great Location!



Major Crossroads: Baseline & McClintock



Near: : US 60 & 101 Fwy., ASU, Arredondo Park , The Lakes, Banner Hospital and Children's Medical Center



Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***