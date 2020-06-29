All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1297 W 5TH Street

1297 West 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1297 West 5th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
As of January 2020, NEWLY remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Tempe. BRAND NEW kitchen with NEW appliances, NEW stacked W/D, NEW ceiling fans with lights, NEW kitchen recessed lighting, New bathroom vanities and more. 100% large tiles throughout. New pavered patio. Two assigned parking spaces. Great Location. Close proximity to Priest I-202 freeway. Short drive or bike ride to ASU campus and Mill Street where there are tons of restaurants and shops. Come take a look! Rental properties like these rent very quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1297 W 5TH Street have any available units?
1297 W 5TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1297 W 5TH Street have?
Some of 1297 W 5TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1297 W 5TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1297 W 5TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1297 W 5TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1297 W 5TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1297 W 5TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1297 W 5TH Street offers parking.
Does 1297 W 5TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1297 W 5TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1297 W 5TH Street have a pool?
No, 1297 W 5TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1297 W 5TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1297 W 5TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1297 W 5TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1297 W 5TH Street has units with dishwashers.
