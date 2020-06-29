1297 W 5TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

As of January 2020, NEWLY remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Tempe. BRAND NEW kitchen with NEW appliances, NEW stacked W/D, NEW ceiling fans with lights, NEW kitchen recessed lighting, New bathroom vanities and more. 100% large tiles throughout. New pavered patio. Two assigned parking spaces. Great Location. Close proximity to Priest I-202 freeway. Short drive or bike ride to ASU campus and Mill Street where there are tons of restaurants and shops. Come take a look! Rental properties like these rent very quickly.