Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1267 East La Jolla Drive

1267 East La Jolla Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1267 East La Jolla Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hollis Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
3D TOUR!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YeqzhGUK29v

Absolutely Stunning Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Level Home In The Heart of Tempe! Conveniently located off of Rural and Southern! Located near ASU, great shops, restaurants, and more! This home features a fabulous open concept floor plan with all the special touches!! Gorgeous premium, waterproof wood laminate floors throughout the house. Beautiful interior & exterior two tone paint, upgraded paneled interior doors, upgraded hardware, raised ceiling, custom light fixtures, newer roof and AC unit. Remarkable designer kitchen with enormous island, pantry, all beautiful stainless steel appliances, gas range/oven. Remodeled bathrooms with tile surrounds, vanities and toilets! Indoor laundry with storage and enormous top of the line stacked washer/dryer! No HOA, N/S facing Cornered lot by alley with plenty of extra parking space, extra deep garage w/ ac unit, low maintenance landscaping, a nice backyard covered patio space to entertain. This one won't last long at this price!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
NO PETS
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1267 East La Jolla Drive have any available units?
1267 East La Jolla Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1267 East La Jolla Drive have?
Some of 1267 East La Jolla Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1267 East La Jolla Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1267 East La Jolla Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1267 East La Jolla Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1267 East La Jolla Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1267 East La Jolla Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1267 East La Jolla Drive does offer parking.
Does 1267 East La Jolla Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1267 East La Jolla Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1267 East La Jolla Drive have a pool?
No, 1267 East La Jolla Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1267 East La Jolla Drive have accessible units?
No, 1267 East La Jolla Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1267 East La Jolla Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1267 East La Jolla Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

