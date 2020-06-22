1267 East La Jolla Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

3D TOUR!!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YeqzhGUK29v



Absolutely Stunning Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Level Home In The Heart of Tempe! Conveniently located off of Rural and Southern! Located near ASU, great shops, restaurants, and more! This home features a fabulous open concept floor plan with all the special touches!! Gorgeous premium, waterproof wood laminate floors throughout the house. Beautiful interior & exterior two tone paint, upgraded paneled interior doors, upgraded hardware, raised ceiling, custom light fixtures, newer roof and AC unit. Remarkable designer kitchen with enormous island, pantry, all beautiful stainless steel appliances, gas range/oven. Remodeled bathrooms with tile surrounds, vanities and toilets! Indoor laundry with storage and enormous top of the line stacked washer/dryer! No HOA, N/S facing Cornered lot by alley with plenty of extra parking space, extra deep garage w/ ac unit, low maintenance landscaping, a nice backyard covered patio space to entertain. This one won't last long at this price!



Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)

12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

NO PETS

$195 One time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.