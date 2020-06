Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

5 Bedroom 3 full bathroom with 2 masters. Master bedroom is huge! Owner has leased solar panels which produce free power for you. New vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, looks great very low maintenance. Home will be ready by August 1st . Very Convenient to ASU, Tempe library, freeways, grocery stores and much more. Huge driveway with covered parking. Free transport to ASU via orbit bus line.