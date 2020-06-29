1230 E Baker Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come take a look at this truly one-of-a-kind 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome in the perfect Tempe location!



From the beautiful flooring throughout the unit to the spacious and charming kitchen you\'ll want to call this home from the moment you step foot inside. Other features you will enjoy include crown molding, large master bedroom with walk in closet, back patio with pavers, and access to the community pool.



Located near ASU and offers convenient access to the 101 and 60.



Come take a look at this incredible offering before someone else rents it.



Per Tempe city ordinance: no more than 3 unrelated persons can occupy home



Other leasing fees:



$40 per adult application fee

$150 admin fee upon lease signing

2% Monthly Admin

1.8% TPT tax

$300 nonrefundable per pet fee upon lessor approval

Security deposit equal to one months rent



