1230 E Baker Dr
1230 E Baker Dr

1230 East Baker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1230 East Baker Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ca8f431018 ----
Come take a look at this truly one-of-a-kind 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome in the perfect Tempe location!

From the beautiful flooring throughout the unit to the spacious and charming kitchen you\'ll want to call this home from the moment you step foot inside. Other features you will enjoy include crown molding, large master bedroom with walk in closet, back patio with pavers, and access to the community pool.

Located near ASU and offers convenient access to the 101 and 60.

Come take a look at this incredible offering before someone else rents it.

Per Tempe city ordinance: no more than 3 unrelated persons can occupy home

Other leasing fees:

$40 per adult application fee
$150 admin fee upon lease signing
2% Monthly Admin
1.8% TPT tax
$300 nonrefundable per pet fee upon lessor approval
Security deposit equal to one months rent

Biking Walking Path
Community Pool
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 E Baker Dr have any available units?
1230 E Baker Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 E Baker Dr have?
Some of 1230 E Baker Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 E Baker Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1230 E Baker Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 E Baker Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1230 E Baker Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1230 E Baker Dr offer parking?
No, 1230 E Baker Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1230 E Baker Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1230 E Baker Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 E Baker Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1230 E Baker Dr has a pool.
Does 1230 E Baker Dr have accessible units?
No, 1230 E Baker Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 E Baker Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 E Baker Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

