Tempe, AZ
1224 E Del Rio Dr
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:06 AM

1224 E Del Rio Dr

1224 East Del Rio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1224 East Del Rio Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Rural-Geneva

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious, single-level Tempe home is immaculate and ready for you! The home boasts tile throughout with an open design that includes a family room, huge living room, full laundry room with front load washer & dryer, breakfast bar, formal dining, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

You'll love the flowing floor plan with ceiling fans in all of the right places, plus a cozy fireplace for winter months. The exterior features a spacious backyard, covered patio with ceiling fans, RV gate with concrete slab and extremely easy to maintain desert landscaping.

The home is north/south facing for lower electric cost. Great location in Tempe! Close to ASU, shopping, entertaining and 60, 101 and 202 freeways.

Resident responsible for all utilities.

$49 application fee per adult.
1.8% city rental tax.
2.1% monthly admin fee.
$235 initial admin-fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying.

You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management.
Equal Opportunity Housing

- Fast Online Application
- Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5414243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 E Del Rio Dr have any available units?
1224 E Del Rio Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 E Del Rio Dr have?
Some of 1224 E Del Rio Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 E Del Rio Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1224 E Del Rio Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 E Del Rio Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1224 E Del Rio Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1224 E Del Rio Dr offer parking?
No, 1224 E Del Rio Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1224 E Del Rio Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1224 E Del Rio Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 E Del Rio Dr have a pool?
No, 1224 E Del Rio Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1224 E Del Rio Dr have accessible units?
No, 1224 E Del Rio Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 E Del Rio Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1224 E Del Rio Dr has units with dishwashers.

