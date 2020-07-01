1224 E Del Rio Dr

Amenities
This spacious, single-level Tempe home is immaculate and ready for you! The home boasts tile throughout with an open design that includes a family room, huge living room, full laundry room with front load washer & dryer, breakfast bar, formal dining, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
You'll love the flowing floor plan with ceiling fans in all of the right places, plus a cozy fireplace for winter months. The exterior features a spacious backyard, covered patio with ceiling fans, RV gate with concrete slab and extremely easy to maintain desert landscaping.
The home is north/south facing for lower electric cost. Great location in Tempe! Close to ASU, shopping, entertaining and 60, 101 and 202 freeways.
Resident responsible for all utilities.
$49 application fee per adult.
1.8% city rental tax.
2.1% monthly admin fee.
$235 initial admin-fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying.
You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Property Management.
Equal Opportunity Housing
- Fast Online Application
- Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5414243)