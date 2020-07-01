1224 E Del Rio Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious, single-level Tempe home is immaculate and ready for you! The home boasts tile throughout with an open design that includes a family room, huge living room, full laundry room with front load washer & dryer, breakfast bar, formal dining, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.



You'll love the flowing floor plan with ceiling fans in all of the right places, plus a cozy fireplace for winter months. The exterior features a spacious backyard, covered patio with ceiling fans, RV gate with concrete slab and extremely easy to maintain desert landscaping.



The home is north/south facing for lower electric cost. Great location in Tempe! Close to ASU, shopping, entertaining and 60, 101 and 202 freeways.



Resident responsible for all utilities.



$49 application fee per adult.

1.8% city rental tax.

2.1% monthly admin fee.

$235 initial admin-fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying.



